Drew Barrymore is a self-professed "beauty junkie," and she recently celebrated her love of all-things cosmetics with "Beauty Junkie Week" on her Instagram feed.

Though Barrymore is the brainchild behind the Flower Beauty brand, she doesn't limit her recommendations to her own products. On July 31, she shared her favorite facial oils from two of her favorite brands with her followers.

The most affordable of the two is the Now Solutions E-Oil 23,000 IU, which retails for under $12 on Amazon. Barrymore said it's "incredibly hydrating" and one of the purest vitamin E oils she can find.

Amazon reviewers seem to agree with her, as over 150 customers have given it a 5-star rating for its "velvety soft" and "smooth" texture.

She also recommended Sunday Riley's Juno Antioxidant and Superfood Face Oil if you're looking for an oil with a wide array of vitamins. This one retails for $36 and features broccoli seed oil for a healthy dose of antioxidants, while its cranberry seed oil provides vitamins A, C, E, and K.

"It's one of the first products that made me fall deeply in love with skin care," she told her followers while applying the product.

Barrymore clearly isn't afraid to share her beauty secrets, and we love that her picks won't break the bank.

