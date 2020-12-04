Pants a little tight in quarantine? Drew Barrymore has the perfect solution

Drew Barrymore just let her fans in on a brilliant wardrobe secret.

On Thursday, the host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" took viewers behind the scenes to the show's wardrobe department and revealed that she has a newfound way of making tight pants fit a little better.

As she stood in the closet in front of several mirrors, the 45-year-old acknowledged that she often shares videos of super cute outfits that her stylists help her select.

"You know how normally we do these cute pictures and we're like 'Oh my God, look at this amazing outfit?' "Well, here, let me keep it real with ya," she said.

The actor then turned around and the camera zoomed into the back of her pants.

"Yea, that happened," she said, and showed fans that her pants are a bit too small.

"I guess I've been eating my stress a little bit lately and I have to have like a brassiere thing put in there," she says, referring to a bra extender that helps tight bras fit a bit more comfortably.

Barrymore shared the video on her Instagram page and captioned the post "Today @thedrewbarrymoreshow ... can anyone relate?? #DrewsDressingRoom."

After admitting that she used a bra extender to make her pants fit, the talk show host joked that she was going to "reevaluate my life this weekend." She also kept it real and stood in solidarity with fans who also gained a few pounds during quarantine.

"For anyone who has to put an extender on your pants, well, just know I feel ya," she said.

Barrymore's fans and friends sent the talk show host their support in the comments section and one Instagram user said she could totally relate to the post.

"I think we've ALL been eating our stress this whole year!!!!" she wrote.

Another fan expressed her amazement, commenting: "Use a bra extender for a waistband? WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL OF MY LIFE????"

Actor Sharon Stone also weighed in, writing: "You are so pretty and we are NOT defined by our waistline. Me too btw."

Using a bra extender to make your pants fit when they're feeling a bit tight is pretty genius, but we're most impressed by Barrymore's honesty.