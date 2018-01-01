Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

This week, Drew Barrymore took to Instagram to gush about beauty products that actually work. She also mixed in a few realities about being a working mom and bargain shopper.

"I always try to stick within a budget. I don’t buy bags and shoes. I drive a mini van," Barrymore said in one caption.

We're all ears.

Barrymore calls it "Beauty Junkie Week." She's revealed some favorite inexpensive beauty buys — but also shared some hilarious anecdotes from her life. "'I am always running around like a chicken with my head cut off," the star wrote. "I see these women who are like in nice clothes with hair done talking about a tea spoon of this, and just whip this amazing bowl together!? And I’m like 'why am I this crazy chicken?'"

Drew, we hear you!

The star and entrepreneur has always been a bit of a beauty fanatic, even launching her own affordable makeup line, Flower Beauty.

Keep reading to shop her picks and visit her Instagram to dive deeper into "Beauty Junkie Week."

Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray, $18, Amazon

Though it's meant as a facial spray, Barrymore recommends spritzing this product on dry hair if you need to freshen up or create a little more texture. "It can give the hair gentle beachy waves when minimally sprayed on dry hair. And then walk away! Just let it do it’s thing," Barrymore said. She also uses it when brushing out her daughters' locks when she wakes up with a head full of "fairy hair" which is both adorable and totally genius.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3, $20, Amazon

Also available for $20 at Walmart.

Dry, dead ends and lifeless hair from years of highlights and coloring can happen to anyone. The star recommends this $20 hair treatment (which is also stylist-approved!) to create a silky feel and invigorate your natural texture. "Within 3 weeks @olaplex saves me! 20 minutes on clean wet hair! And so quickly my hair is remarkably and clearly better. It’s curling and actually bouncing and looking like hair rather than coughed up bird feathers," Barrymore noted.

EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40, $22, Amazon

Also available for $27 at Dermstore.

Dermatologists usually recommend including sunscreen into a daily beauty routine to protect skin from harmful sun rays. However, some skin types tend to break out when treated with popular sunscreens. Barrymore is a fan of the brand EltaMD (a Consumer Report favorite). "I break out from almost every sunblock," Barrymore wrote. "So I’m like 'do i [sic] want acne or Brown pigmentation?'. It’s always been a crappy toss up. Then i [sic] found this. It’s a lightweight sunscreen with a tiny bit of tint and a good number SPF."

Olay Regenerist Luminous Eye Treatment, $13, Amazon

Also available for $16 on Amazon.

What do you get when you add together a long workday, endless household chores and chasing kids around the house? Dark circles, of course. Luckily, Barrymore found the "holy grail" of eye treatments and let us in on a few of her secret weapons.

Batiste Dry Shampoo, Blush Fragrance, $17 (pack of three), Amazon

Also available in a single pack for $6 at Walmart.

"I am crazy crazy for this dry shampoo," she noted. "I love it for texture, BUT this one actually works like a true do over for dirty hair. Especially on a blow out." We're all for a dry shampoo that truly works. This one comes in travel size, which Barrymore claims to have in her handbag almost always!

