Drew Barrymore responds to 'cruel' comments with pick-me-up haircut

Drew Barrymore has a message for the "haters" who recently posted nasty remarks about her.

The "Santa Clarita Diet" star and mom of two shared a glamorous post-makeover snap of herself late Wednesday and in its caption, she called out internet trolls who left mean-spirited comments under a video she shared days before.

"Haters gonna hate. Yesterday I saw comments on my Instagram feed about my post that were mean, cruel, and ugly. It hurt me," 42-year-old Barrymore wrote in the pic's caption.

"And you know what women do when they get hurt????" she continued. "They pick themselves up! Go get a haircut. Put on some lipstick and chant 'if you don’t have something nice to say... don’t say anything at all.'"

@flowerbeauty my favorite brand new mix and matte lip duo with one end in gloss one end in corresponding matte lip in BRONZE ENVY me and my starfish friend have glorious color in common. I️ am so inspired! Link in bio to buy! It’s three way color. And I️ am in Love. Hope you like! A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Days before, the actress and Flower Beauty founder shared a video of herself holding a starfish out of its water tank. The lighthearted video was intended to be an off-the-cuff promo for Flower Beauty's new matte bronze lip gloss.

"Me and my starfish friend have glorious color in common," Barrymore gushed, "I️ am so inspired!"

But the short clip raised the ire of commenters who accused Barrymore of animal cruelty, which then caused a backlash from the actress's fans, who defended her.

The controversial video garnered more than 1,000,000 views.

On Barrymore's follow-up post Wednesday, she thanked hairdresser Marki Shkreli and makeup artist Yumi Mori for "picking a girl up and dusting her off. And more than anything, helping me feel pretty."

She also added a message about kindness starting from within.

"Pretty is on the inside," wrote Barrymore, "But a little love on the outside never hurts."