Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz share gorgeous makeup-free selfie — see the pic

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have never needed makeup to look fabulous — and they're reminding fans of that with a new makeup-free selfie.

On Friday, Barrymore, 43, shared a fresh-faced selfie of the former "Charlie's Angels" co-stars looking as gorgeous as ever.

In the pic, which the "Santa Clarita Diet" star captioned with a bevy of feel-good hashtags, the "old-school sisters" smile sweetly while sitting inside a car.

The longtime pals have never been shy about posting pics when they've ditched the makeup. In November 2016, they shared an au naturel group selfie with Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie and other friends as the whole squad climbed a mountain together.

Earlier in 2016, Diaz shared a stunning barefaced photo of herself to promote "The Longevity Book," a book she wrote about aging beautifully and naturally.

Three years before that, she shared a similar pic to promote "The Body Book," her tome about staying fit and healthy.

As for Barrymore, her Instagram feed is bursting with fresh-faced pics. Although the mom of two has her own makeup line, called Flower, she rarely uses cosmetics offscreen.

Heck, Barrymore even shares unflattering photos of herself sans makeup, as she did in July 2017, when she posted a selfie showing off her bushy brows and graying roots.

"OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad," Barrymore wrote in the caption, explaining it was time to start shooting season two of "Santa Clarita Diet."

The glamour-free photo earned the star raves, of course, because who doesn't love a little celebrity realness?

"Thank you for posting a pic of a person looking like a real, living person as opposed to the new norm ... which is flawless, frozen and embalmed," one fan commented to the star.

We couldn't have said it better!