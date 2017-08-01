Drew Barrymore is back to blond, and we love the transformation

Barrymore's new hairstyle actually made its debut on the red carpet Monday, when she and co-stars Timothy Olyphant and Skyler Gisondo attended an event in New York City.

Drew Barrymore in 2016. The stylish star has gone back to her trademark blond locks. Getty

But we suspect the 42-year-old started going back to gold last year, when she posted a selfie from the beauty salon ahead of filming "Santa Clarita."

We can still see her darker roots, but the shade quickly transitions into rich gold, then down to near-platinum at the ends. And clearly she loves it: We couldn't help but note that she gave those long locks a little tousle during her chat with Savannah Guthrie.

Barrymore was pure gold with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Of course, to fans she'll always be some shade of the golden girl they came to love in 1982's "E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial," when she was just 7.

Barrymore in pigtails in "E.T." Everett

Whatever color she rocks, Barrymore looks delicious! Or maybe that's just "Santa Clarita Diet" giving us ideas ...