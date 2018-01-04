'A dream come true': See this grandmother's gorgeous Ambush Makeover

Get Stuff We Love
It may have been a snowy Thursday morning in New York City, but that didn't stop TODAY fans from coming to the plaza in hopes of landing an Ambush Makeover.
Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin grabbed their snow boots and found these two ladies, who were absolutely thrilled to start the new year with a new look.
Donna Noren
Donna Noren, a 59-year-old resident of Carrolltown, Pennsylvania, came to the plaza with her daughter, Dawn. She was eager to throw away her box of hair dye and get a new look.
Noren was extremely grateful for her makeover. "I can't believe it! I love it! I love it! I love it!" she exclaimed.
Dawn was blown away when she saw her mom's transformation — she could hardly contain her excitement!
The Ambush team cut 6 inches off Noren's hair, which enhanced its texture. Licari also made her hair a bit darker, giving it a more natural look.
Martin dressed Noren in a black lace Nue by Shani dress, and accentuated her waist with a belt.
Here's how to get a similar look:
Nue by Shani Scalloped Lace Bell-Sleeve Dress, $302, Lord & Taylor
Kay Daniel
Kay Daniel is 64 years old and lives in Fayetteville, Tennessee. Each week, her daughter, Lindsay, sends her video clips of the latest Ambush Makeover.
On Thursday, Daniel had the chance to walk that runway all on her own!
Daniel, who was accompanied by her daughter and granddaughters, was overcome with joy at the sight of her new look.
Martin dressed Daniel in a Chico's jacket and ankle-length jean, which is both flattering and right on trend!
Here's how to get a similar look:
Premium Satin Bomber Jacket Gold, $26, Missguided
Mid-Length Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo
Twiggy 5 Pocket Skinny Jeans, $115, Shopbop