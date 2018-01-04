'A dream come true': See this grandmother's gorgeous Ambush Makeover

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin grabbed their snow boots and found these two ladies, who were absolutely thrilled to start the new year with a new look.

Donna Noren

Donna Noren before her Ambush Makeover.

Donna Noren, a 59-year-old resident of Carrolltown, Pennsylvania, came to the plaza with her daughter, Dawn. She was eager to throw away her box of hair dye and get a new look.

Noren was extremely grateful for her makeover. "I can't believe it! I love it! I love it! I love it!" she exclaimed.

Dawn was blown away when she saw her mom's transformation — she could hardly contain her excitement!

The Ambush team cut 6 inches off Noren's hair, which enhanced its texture. Licari also made her hair a bit darker, giving it a more natural look.

Martin dressed Noren in a black lace Nue by Shani dress, and accentuated her waist with a belt.

Here's how to get a similar look:

Nue by Shani Scalloped Lace Bell-Sleeve Dress, $302, Lord & Taylor

Nue by Shani Nue by Shani Scalloped Lace Bell-Sleeve Dress, $302, Lord & Taylor

Kay Daniel

Kay Daniel before her Ambush Makeover.

Kay Daniel is 64 years old and lives in Fayetteville, Tennessee. Each week, her daughter, Lindsay, sends her video clips of the latest Ambush Makeover.

On Thursday, Daniel had the chance to walk that runway all on her own!

The Ambush team gave her reason to smile!

Daniel, who was accompanied by her daughter and granddaughters, was overcome with joy at the sight of her new look.

Martin dressed Daniel in a Chico's jacket and ankle-length jean, which is both flattering and right on trend!

Here's how to get a similar look:

Premium Satin Bomber Jacket Gold, $26, Missguided

MissGuided Premium Satin Bomber Jacket Gold, $26, Missguided

Mid-Length Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo Mid-Length Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Twiggy 5 Pocket Skinny Jeans, $115, Shopbop