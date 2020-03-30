Dr. Pimple Popper gives TODAY a tour of her modern desert oasis

"So, it's sort of like this Southwest, modern kind of look," she explained. "I think a lot of homes in Arizona have that, but a lot of homes in Palm Springs, too, kind of have this look. We live in the Inland Empire, so we're just trying to take advantage of the mountains and the scenery.

"We've always liked modern, and this architect, his name is Soloway, he's amazing," she continued. "He's really known for this ceiling, it's really interesting because the wood goes from the inside to the outside, you know, so there's a lot of flow."

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The modern design is also ideal for entertaining. Katie Levingston/TODAY

The open floor plan was constructed with the family’s love of entertaining in mind. The wet bar’s window wall opens up to the outdoors, extending the space and allowing for year-round, weather-proof gatherings.

Lee included an homage to her Chinese roots with a Lazy Susan built into her kitchen table. Katie Levingston/TODAY

She also has an integrated Lazy Susan that spins atop her large dining table, which pays homage to Lee's Chinese roots.

"So, you know, I had to pay homage to my Chinese roots because I had to get a Lazy Susan in our table," she explained. "We actually had this designed. We found this guy on Etsy from Idaho."

One of the centerpieces for the expansive layout is a huge pool table. Lee explained that design choice stemmed from the couple's love story.

"I guess he wooed me over the pool table," she revealed. "That's what we'd do: Go to dive bars and play pool. I'd be, like, his little ringer. I called myself the 'mini Black Widow.'"