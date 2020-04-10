Dove's 'Courage is Beautiful' ad honors medical workers during coronavirus

Dove is paying tribute to health care workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.

The brand released an inspiring video featuring health care heroes at work, and the images are pretty striking. The short ad, aptly titled "Courage is Beautiful," shows American doctors and nurses in their scrubs and protective gear, such as masks and goggles perched on their necks and heads.

Upon closer inspection you notice that each of the medical workers has deep, dark marks and indents on their faces from the personal protective gear they must wear constantly. A similar, but slightly longer Dove ad ran earlier this week in Canada and displays the sacrifices first responders are making during these tough times.

Dove is known for the popular and body positive Real Beauty campaign, but this latest ad brings a new meaning to the concept of beauty and courage. And they're not the only ones highlighting the "battle scars" many doctors and nurses are sporting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Italian nurse Nicola Sgarbi also called attention to the painful side effects of wearing N95 masks at work when he shared a photo on Facebook. In his post, Sgarbi also expressed pride in his work: “I don’t love selfies. Yesterday, though, I took this photo. After 13 hours in the ICU after taking off all my protective devices. I don't feel like a hero ... I am a normal person, who loves his job and who, now more than ever, is proud and proud to do it by giving all himself on the forefront lines together with other wonderful people (doctors, nurses, oss, technicians, cleaners)."

In addition to honoring health care heroes, Dove is also spreading awareness of the importance of frequent hand washing. Another commercial reminds people to wash for 20 seconds and even states, "We don't care which soap you use, we care that you care. For you. And for all."

The personal care brand also announced that they have made a $2 million donation to the nonprofit Direct Relief, which will fund PPE, medicine and ventilators for front-line health care workers. Dove is also working with the foundation to donate personal care products, including 200,000 masks to New Jersey hospitals, where the company is based.