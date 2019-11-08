Don't underestimate Simone Biles or her new braided ponytail look

Simone Biles is turning heads again — this time with a gorgeous new hairstyle!

The most decorated gymnast in history, 22, debuted a new braided ponytail look Thursday on Instagram — and her fans, well, they flipped for it.

Biles shared two pics of her hair, which was braided into two cornrows tied at the nape of her neck to form wavy ponytails that fell over her shoulders.

"Underestimate me .... that’ll be fun," she captioned the sassy slideshow.

The irrepressible athlete — who wowed onlookers last month when she did a back flip while throwing out the first pitch at a World Series game in Houston — posted the same pics to her Twitter feed.

"Somethin a lil different ;)," she captioned those.

Fans are more used to seeing Biles wear her hair in a braided bun during gymnastics competitions. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Biles' admirers are used to seeing her wear her hair in a tight braided bun during gymnastics competitions. During her off-duty hours, she usually wears it sleek and straight.

They loved her new look so much, they rushed to the comments.

"Omg queen," one wrote, adding the obligatory fire emoji.

"I absolutely love your hair. So PRETTY!!!!" wrote another.

"You’re literally perfect omg," gushed one more.

Many fans noted that Biles debuted something else in the pics: a new diamond-studded nose ring.

"The HAIR. The NOSE RING. A whole look, we don’t deserve it!!" cried one.

As for us, we're in awe of everything Simone does!