Don't get married on this day! Here are the rudest holidays to tie the knot

Sure, a Fourth of July wedding with fireworks might sound like fun to you — but to your loved ones, it might mean losing out on a rare and warm four-day weekend, complete with barbecue and precious pool time.

But that doesn't mean all holidays should be off limits. USA Today took a look at eight holidays and ranked them from "totally fine" to the "absolutely rudest" days to have a wedding.

Shutterstock

The results? Well, you can feel free to tie the knot on Presidents Day, but don't expect a joyful response if you make your big commitment on Christmas.

Be sure to check out the full list of holidays and holi-don'ts, but keep in mind, these rules of rudeness have exceptions, too.

TODAY's own Carson Daly married wife Siri in a small ceremony right around Christmas — and they had a good reason for that.