Don't get married on this day! Here are the rudest holidays to tie the knot

You put a lot of thought and planning into your special day, but you might want to make sure the day you've selected to say "I do" isn't already a special one for your guests.
Sure, a Fourth of July wedding with fireworks might sound like fun to you — but to your loved ones, it might mean losing out on a rare and warm four-day weekend, complete with barbecue and precious pool time.
But that doesn't mean all holidays should be off limits. USA Today took a look at eight holidays and ranked them from "totally fine" to the "absolutely rudest" days to have a wedding.
The results? Well, you can feel free to tie the knot on Presidents Day, but don't expect a joyful response if you make your big commitment on Christmas.
Be sure to check out the full list of holidays and holi-don'ts, but keep in mind, these rules of rudeness have exceptions, too.
TODAY's own Carson Daly married wife Siri in a small ceremony right around Christmas — and they had a good reason for that.
"We got married on the 23rd of December," he said of their surprise nuptials. "We did it because family was already in town."
And, of course, it turned out to be the perfect present for their parents.
This story was originally published on May 31, 2016.