Dolly Parton reveals her go-to breakfast and favorite drugstore beauty products

Dolly Parton has filled our lives with beautiful music, given our children books to read and even helped out with the COVID-19 vaccine. But really, she's a regular ol' gal in real life.

How do we know? Well, she spoke with Wall Street Journal Magazine in an interview published Monday that explains everything, from her makeup routine to what she won't wear even in lockdown — and, of course, her legendary rise-and-shine time of 3 in the morning.

Parton performing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2016. Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

Yep, 3 in the morning. "Even when I'm working late on shows and concerts, I can wake up early," she said. "I just don't require a lot of sleep!"

She can rule the roost, she added, with just five or six hours; if she has to, three will do. "I pray every day that God will put all the right things, all the right people in my life, and take all the wrong things, all the wrong people out, and guide me," she added. "And I have my cup of ambition."

Nice way to throw in a lyric from her classic, "9 to 5"! So what kind of breakfast goes with that cup? How about ... homemade egg salad? Yep, her husband of over 50 years, Carl Thomas Dean, may get milk gravy and biscuits, but she's sticking with egg salad and tomato on toast. Maybe a bagel and cream cheese, cucumbers and tomatoes, if she's feeling indulgent.

"I just watch moderation for the most part," she said. "I have a tendency to gain weight because I'm so short and because I have a farmer's daughter's appetite."

As for the rest of her morning, there's one thing she doesn't have to do much of: put on makeup. That's because she sleeps with it on!

"I usually try to keep my makeup on at night," she said. "Because I never know if there’s going to be an earthquake or a tornado or a storm and I’m going to have to go out in the middle of the night!"

Throughout the day, she touches it up with "a lot of Maybelline products," along with Max Factor's Pan Stik, something she's used "for all of my grown years."

"If I'm going out at night, I'll just add a little more shadow, a little more glitter, redder or brighter lipstick, she said. "I'm so used to doing my own makeup and hair I can do it really fast."

Sounds like she's got it all under control. But did she dial it down a bit during lockdown, when so few of us could leave our homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, let's just say Parton, 75, has her own way of keeping things casual around the house.

"I don't wear sweatpants," she said. "I have my own little house clothes, like a little dress-type teddy, a long teddy, then I have a little jacket or shirt to match if I get cold. I call them my baby clothes because they’re soft like a baby. But I don't wear sweat clothes."

OK, so maybe in that one way she's not like the rest of us. But that's OK: She's Dolly Parton!

Related: