Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

A private Catholic school says it will not pass out “modesty ponchos” to students at prom, following a public outcry against the idea.

Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan, recently sparked controversy after students shared photos of the so-called “modesty ponchos” that popped up in the school’s hallways leading up prom.

Students who did not follow school’s prom dress code would have to wear one of the capes, according to a note pinned to one of the ponchos.

These "modesty ponchos" recently went on display at Divine Child High School, but the school clarified that they will not be handed out at prom. Courtesy Erin Wade

“If your dress does not meet our formal dance dress requirement — no problem!” the note reads. “We’ve got you covered — literally. This is our modesty poncho, which you’ll be given at the door.”

Abigail Witten, a junior at DCHS, said she was initially “really upset” by the idea of the ponchos.

“I felt it made too quick a judgment of our character and made the assumption that we would all show up in violation of the (dress code) policy,” Witten, 16, told TODAY Style in an email. “I thought it was also unfair to certain girls, as most dresses made available by the fashion industry do not allow them to fit their body types without them being in violation of the dress code.”

Other students mocked the “modesty ponchos” on Twitter.

After the ponchos went viral, the school clarified that they will not be passed out to students at prom.

“Our intention with displaying the poncho was never to make students feel uncomfortable, but to remind all students and parents of our formal prom dress policy, which has not changed for several years,” school principal Eric Haley said in a letter to parents. (The Archdiocese of Detroit shared the letter with TODAY on the school’s behalf.)

“To be clear: The poncho will not be passed out at prom,” Haley said. “It was on display to proactively remind students of our dress code policies and eliminate any confusion prior to this special event. We recognize that it has done the opposite for some members of our community and draws away from our goal of having students adhere to the dress code policy.”