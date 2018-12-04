Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Terri Peters

There may not be snow in Florida, but at Walt Disney World, there's no shortage of holiday spirit. From elaborately decorated Christmas trees to characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse dressed in their holiday best, there's holiday magic in the air all throughout the resort despite of the lack of chilly temperatures.

When you love all things Disney as much as my family and I do, it's not uncommon for holiday-themed Disney items to end up in your stockings or under the Christmas tree. In fact, after attending Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party with my husband and kids, we left the event filled with Christmas spirit (and our fair share of cookies and hot chocolate) and already forming wish lists in our heads of Disney holiday items we hoped to give and receive this season.

If a holiday trip to Walt Disney Word isn't in your future, we've rounded up some of the most magical items from the 2018 holiday merchandise line available for purchase online — just in time for holiday shopping.

I met with Steven Miller, communications manager for Walt Disney World merchandise, and asked him to show us the merriest and brightest parts of the line.

My daughter and I loved these Christmasy Minnie sweatshirts. PMACK / Walt Disney World

Miller says the line, which includes everything from tableware to "ugly" Christmas sweaters, draws inspiration from Nordic-style art and vintage Victorian era design.

"One of my favorite things this year is a new dinnerware collection," said Miller. "It has a white canvas because people already have existing dinnerware and we wanted them to be able to layer this holiday line into that."

Steven Miller, communications manager for Walt Disney World merchandise, says the "ugly" Christmas sweater has been a popular part of this year's merchandise line. PMACK / Walt Disney World

But it's the latest holiday apparel that got my family and I the most excited.

We tried on holiday sweaters, red-and-green Minnie ear headbands and Christmas pajamas, something Miller says has been in high demand in recent years.

"We've seen pajamas become popular with our guests who are coming out to celebrate the holidays," said Miller. "At Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, for example, you'll see a lot of folks wearing Christmas pajamas."

From pajamas to festive Santa hats, this year's Walt Disney World holiday merchandise touches on popular trends seen among park guests. PMACK / Walt Disney World

Another growing trend this year's line focuses on is the "ugly" Christmas sweater, with bold sweaters printed with Mickey, Stitch and other holiday elements.

"Then there are a whole host of other things that you can use to accessorize for the holidays," Miller pointed out. "Whether it be headbands and headwear that are fun and light up and over the top or a holiday necklace that lights up and has jingle bells around it, there's a big mixture of those things."

Here are a few of our favorite things we saw this Christmas season at Walt Disney World.

Stitch Light-Up Holiday Sweater, $50, ShopDisney

Santa Mickey Mouse Ear Hat, $35, ShopDisney

Santa Minnie Mouse Zip Hoodie, $65, ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Nightshirt, $25, ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Jingle Bell Light-Up Necklace, $16, ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Sweatshirt, $55, ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Snowflake Ears Headband, $28, ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday Spirit Jersey, $55, Shop Disney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Ears, $28, ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Holiday T-Shirt, $40, ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Holiday Hooded Fleece Jacket, $47, ShopDisney

Donald Duck "Bah Humbug" T-Shirt, $25, ShopDisney

Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Serving Platter, $30, ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Icon Ball Ornament, $22, ShopDisney

Disney Retro Ceramic Light-Up Tree, $60, ShopDisney

Santa Mickey Mouse Glass Tree Topper, $40, ShopDisney