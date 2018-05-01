Character Couture makeovers are similar to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique — a beauty salon for children inside Cinderella's castle at WDW — but for grown-ups. Honestly, I think my friends and I had more fun and appreciated our hair and makeup sessions more than a kid ever could.

Before our princess-inspired makeovers at the Ivy Trellis Salon at Walt Disney World. Walt Disney World

After our princess-inspired makeovers. Walt Disney World

"My husband asked me if I was excited, and I told him this is better than our wedding day," said one of my pals.

Heather Anne Naples before and after her Rapunzel-themed makeover. Walt Disney World

"This is better than Christmas morning," said another.

And I had to agree. The four of us spent the weeks leading up to our salon day planning outfits that reflected the style of each of our chosen princesses — from a tiny frog necklace that paid homage to Tiana to a floral crown that would make the real Rapunzel jealous. Disney enthusiasts call this fashion trend "Disney-bounding."

It's this popular movement that inspired WDW to create Character Couture makeovers in the first place.

Tiana was my princess-of-choice for our Character Couture makeovers. Walt Disney World

Joseph Motowidlak is the guest experiences manager at Senses Spa — which operates eight locations around Walt Disney World Resort's Orlando, Florida property.

"We saw that our guests were coming up with outfits and entire ensembles inspired by Disney characters," said Motowidlak. "We really saw a need for some kind of transformative makeover experience for people of all ages — something customized to allow guests to really enjoy their day on our property."

Mid-transformation at the Ivy Trellis Salon. Walt Disney World

Motowidlak says Senses Spa launched the makeovers in October 2017 to compliment the seasonal event "Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party," but the services were so popular they became a year-round offering. Prices for Character Couture range from $50-$120, depending on the client's age and the services requested. A full package of hair, makeup and nail designs will cost an adult $120.

Jennifer Comer before and after her Jasmine-inspired makeover. Walt Disney World

We figured that was a small prices to pay to enter Disney's Grand Floridian resort as moms wearing T-shirts and no makeup and walk out as Jasmine, Belle, Tiana and Rapunzel. During our two hours at the Ivy Trellis Salon, we were given princess hairstyles — complete with "pixie dust" glitter, colorful character-inspired makeup and Jamberry nail decals that matched our chosen princess.

The Ivy Trellis staff seemed as excited to be making us into princesses as we were to be there. Throughout the experience, my friends and I talked about how soon we could come back and get makeovers again. With literally any Disney character possible as inspiration — from villains to "Star Wars" characters to Mickey Mouse and friends — we could never exhaust all of the options.