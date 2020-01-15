In 2018, when Britain’s Prince George was just 5 years old, Tatler magazine featured him on their annual best-dressed list of stylish celebrities and socialites.

But now we know there’s another tiny tastemaker in the Cambridge clan!

Did Gucci borrow a page from Princess Charlotte's lookbook? Getty Images/EPA

On Tuesday, fashion house Gucci unveiled pieces from its fall-winter 2020-21 line on the runway, and, as Elle magazine first pointed out, the assortment of coats, coatdresses and floral frocks shown looked like they could have come right out of the closet of 4-year-old Princess Charlotte.

While the looks, which were worn by women but showcased at Milan’s menswear fashion week, were sized for grownups, they appeared as though they could have been inspired by the young royal — and that goes beyond the signature outfits so often worn by the middle child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

This Gucci coatdress captures Charlotte's fashion sense, and this model captures her attitude. Getty Images

From simple hair styles, to shiny Mary Jane shoes, to fierce facial expressions, the Gucci show said “Charlotte!” loud and clear without ever mentioning the tyke by name.

Charlotte, like her mother, is queen of the coatdress, the go-to cold-weather style that kept her toasty warm for her family’s annual Sandringham Christmas stroll last month — and one that seems to have influenced fashionistas.

It may have been a fall-winter show in Milan, but even one of Charlotte's summer styles hit the runway. Getty Images/ Reuters

Other pieces on the Gucci catwalk appeared to borrow more from her favorite colors, like navy blue, and sweet flowery prints.

Gucci couldn't quite top Charlotte's street style, which also happens to be her school uniform. Getty Images

Charlotte may be the latest Cambridge kid to become a wee style icon, but it’s unlikely she’ll be the last.

Prince Louis is sure to have his own moment in the fashion spotlight someday. Reuters

George made the fashion pages at 5 and Charlotte at 4, so we’re expecting big things in the not-so-distant future from Prince Louis, who turns 2 in the spring.