Is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sporting a subtle new hairstyle?

Her flowing waves haven’t gone anywhere, but as some royal watchers have noted, it looks like the former Meghan Markle may have trimmed a few inches from her signature blowout.

Did she trim a few inches? Getty Images

Her layers did look a little shorter when she and Prince Harry attended the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey this week.

Her long layers do look subtly shorter. Getty Images

Compare her most recent hairstyle to the long, wavy strands she rocked at the One Young World Summit opening ceremony in London last month.

It looks like she has lost a bit of length since then. AP

It does look like she may have gone a few inches shorter since that event.

When she attended the WellChild awards last month, her waves definitely looked longer, falling well below her shoulders.

Her hair looks incredible at any length. Getty Images

It’s a subtle change, to be sure, but it’s a gorgeous way to keep her waves healthy and bouncy as we head into the winter months — which can be harsh for hair thanks to cold temperatures, wind, and a drop in humidity. (Luckily, her hairstylist has a few easy tips and tricks for keeping her hair silky smooth.)

Winter weather is no match for these gorgeous, shiny waves! Getty Images

This wouldn’t be the first time the duchess went for a pre-winter trim. She debuted noticeably shorter layers around this time last year — at the 2018 Remembrance Day service at Westminster Abbey, in fact.

She debuted new, face-framing layers last November. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

That day, she revealed new, face-framing layers, accessorized with a beret instead of a traditional fascinator.

When you think about it, November is the perfect time to get a trim, both to keep your hair healthy and to freshen up your look heading into the holidays. The duchess seems to agree, and her long waves are as stunning as ever!