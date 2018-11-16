Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Are those some shorter layers peeking out from under that beret?

Because it looks like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may have just debuted a new, subtle haircut.

Did the duchess subtly switch up her style? Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle has long favored angled layers, but the strands framing her face looked slightly shorter as she attended a Remembrance Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Her new look wasn’t immediately noticeable because she wore her hair up for part of the day. (Also, people were distracted by the Duchess of Cambridge’s delightfully retro headband.)

Duchess Meghan looked somber at the recent Remembrance Day ceremony marking the centenary of the World War I armistice. Tolga Akmen / AFP-Getty Images

But when the Duchess of Sussex wore her hair down, it did seem like she had shorter layers.

Is this a slightly different 'do? Vickie Flores / EPA

As far as haircuts go, this isn’t the most dramatic transformation — just imagine if the duchess had chopped her hair into a bob — but it’s a subtle, pretty change all the same.

Her layers looked longer during her recent trip to Australia. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Her layers have definitely gotten shorter since her engagement announcement last fall.

The former Meghan Markle had much longer layers when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in Nov. 2017. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Maybe the duchess is following in the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales, who apparently cut her hair one quarter-inch at at time so people wouldn’t notice that her style had changed.

Princess Diana apparently used to get secret, incremental haircuts. Tim Graham / Getty Images

Or maybe she’s taking a cue from her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, who has been known to get a haircut before each of her pregnancy announcements, possibly to distract people from her baby bump.

But of course, the Duchess of Sussex’s baby bump is no secret now, so maybe she just wanted to freshen up her hairstyle, just because.

Whatever the reason, she looks stunning as always!