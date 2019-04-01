Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 1, 2019, 8:38 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

April 1 is a day when up is down, down is up, brunettes are blonde (maybe not) and Dr. Phil McGraw is mustache-free.

Say what?

Yep — in what is either a very believable April Fools' Day prank or a major change in his look, Dr. Phil has claimed to have shaved off his signature mustache.

"Well... I did it," he wrote in the caption.

It certainly seems plausible; McGraw is holding up a razor while sitting in a hair-and-makeup chair with a wide-open upper lip. And if you click through the slideshow you'll get a short video of him lathering up, and that razor coming awfully close to that famous face.

But then again, the timing of the Instagram post is suspicious.

If true, this wouldn't be the first time McGraw has gone clean-shaven. Back in 2010 he shaved off the mustache during "The Oprah Winfrey Show," which was broadcasting live from Radio City Music Hall in New York. Before that he hadn't removed it in 40 years.

These past several months have seen notable developments in famous 'staches. "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek startled us all with a shave last September, and he's been without his mustache ever since.

We're not sure if this is some kind of slow-moving trend, but hey, change is good, right?

Right?