Diane von Furstenberg, 74, posts inspiring swimsuit selfie: 'Own your age'

Diane von Furstenberg is leading by example!

The 74-year-old designer rocked a green one-piece swimsuit as she posted in front of a mirror and snapped a selfie.

"Am I crazy to post this?" she wrote on Instagram. "Own your age ....it’s a proof you have lived ! Love to everyone."

The photo has racked up more than 35,000 likes and plenty of comments from von Furstenberg's followers letting her know how amazing she looks and thanking her for the empowering message.

"You aren't crazy at all please don't think so. You are real and human," one fan wrote. "Thank you for sharing this."

"Aging is a privilege and not for the weak. You go Warrior Princess," another person added.

The iconic designer's celebrity friends also chimed in on her bathing suit selfie.

Kris Jenner called her "Beautiful" and included a heart eyes emoji.

"Looking fantastic," Andie MacDowell added. Model Lily Aldridge said von Furstenberg is "Crazy gorgeous!!!! Inside & out."

Von Furstenberg rose to fame after she invented the wrap dress, a staple of her collections, in 1974. The self-described "lifelong feminist" has been dedicated to using her platform to help lift up other women. She opened up about it in an interview at the Female Founders Fund CEO Summit last August.

“I want to be able to use my voice, my experience, my knowledge, and my connection, to make all women be the women they want to be,” she said.