Moschino debuted the jumbo knapsack at the label’s Pre-Fall 2020 fashion show at The New York Transit Museum in New York City on Monday. It was trending on social media shortly after the show, as commuters imagined what it would be like to see it up close and personal.

You come on the subway during rush hour in this @Moschino bag and we’re gonna fight pic.twitter.com/dxhbCyv8IV — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) December 9, 2019

“You come on the subway during rush hour in this @Moschino bag and we’re gonna fight,” one person tweeted alongside a video that proved even the model couldn’t avoid hitting innocent knees as he attempted to navigate the runway.

Though others claimed that the high-fashion sack basically sums up their current daily commute.

You don’t need a Moschino-sized backpack to be a bad commuter during rush hours! 🎒🎒🎒#wethecommuters pic.twitter.com/erpBvuwTq8 — Jen Chung (@jenchung) December 11, 2019

Inconvenience aside, the massive backpack could be the answer for anyone who’s struggled to find a bag big enough to fit their gym clothes, yoga mat, laptop, makeup, lunch and phone … and snacks, pets and bicycle, too. But good luck finding any of that when you reach in to grab it.

If we assume that digging through the bag’s abyss won’t deter fashion lovers, the only thing left to wonder is what to pair it with.

Don’t worry, Moschino has got you covered!

There's only one hat that could top this enormous knapsack. Randy Brooke / Getty Images

What goes with a backpack that’s only slightly smaller than a compact car? A baseball cap that’s a little larger than a punch bowl. Obviously.

Hosting a fashion show in a model subway car means that all seats are front-row seats. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

But why stop there?

The fashion house featured all sorts of hulking accessories — from colossal chains to sizable safety pins — all of which enthused, or at least amused, the star-studded crowd that squeezed in to see the show.

Moschino's fashion show really put accessories into perspective. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Elle editor and “Project Runway” regular Nina Garcia was there, as was singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, “Riverdale’s” Madelaine Petsch and “Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox.

Nina Garcia, Madelaine Petsch, Kacey Musgraves, Kim Petras and Julia Fox get a close look at the supersized proportions at the Moschino Pre-Fall 2020 show at the New York Transit Museum. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

And as they watched the gigantic collection pass by, they all sported big (well, relatively speaking) smiles.