A husband’s simple gesture of love for his wife is inspiring people around the world.

Mona Manahan, 82, has trouble doing her own makeup because of her deteriorating eyesight — so her husband of 56 years, Des Manahan, took lessons so he could apply it for her.

It all started when Mona was getting a beauty tutorial from Rosie O’Driscoll, a makeup artist at a Benefit cosmetics counter at Debenhams, a department store in Waterford, Ireland.

Des, 83, was watching the lesson and teasing O’Driscoll about how she could do a better job on his wife’s makeup.

“I started messing with her and I said, ‘Look, you’ve got it crooked there, you did this wrong,’ joking her,” Des told TODAY Style. “And then she just handed me the brushes and said, ‘Well, you do it.’ So I started to do a little bit with it.”

"Everything in moderation," Des said of his makeup philosophy. Caters News

It turns out, he’s a natural — and he enjoyed doing Mona’s makeup so much that he came back for more classes.

“He got lesson after lesson after lesson, and loved every minute of it,” O’Driscoll, 43, told TODAY Style.

Des learned how to apply blush, lipstick and more, and he eventually started choosing his own products and experimenting with different techniques.

“I think he prefers me to take a step back now and let him off, let him do whatever he wants to do,” O’Driscoll said.

Des is especially skilled at doing his wife’s brows, which he said “just need to be touched up slightly” because Mona is so fair.

“We definitely don’t go for any kind of heavy makeup of any kind,” Des said, adding that when it comes to makeup in general, “less is more.”