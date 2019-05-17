Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 9:24 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Do you live in jeans? Now you can also wear them to the beach … kind of.

Online retailer Shinesty is selling denim-print swimwear for both men and women, and let’s just say it’s turning some heads.

Say hello to the “jeado” and “jeankini.”

Yes, they really exist.

Just like with jeans, you have your pick of many different washes and styles. There’s a black acid wash swim brief, a Britney Spears-circa-2001 one-piece and even jort-inspired swim trunks.

Channel Britney Spears circa '01 in this denim-print bathing suit. Shinesty

We know what you’re thinking: Who exactly is this made for? The answer is clearly those who miss the '90s.

The style is also targeted to those who like to break the rules. The description for the Speedo-style swim brief explains it like this: “It is like eating a bag of chips in church. Everyone looks over at you with disgust, but deep down they want some too.”

Hmmm. But do they really?

At least the company is having fun with it!

The product descriptions themselves are worth a look. Shinesty recommends pairing the Jeados with “caterpillar-style mustaches for optimal results.”

With a look like this, we suppose you should go big or go home.

One thing’s for sure, if you do show up to the pool or beach in one of these denim swimsuits, you will certainly get some attention.