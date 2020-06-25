Demi Moore is totally unrecognizable with icy blond hair — see the pics!

Demi Moore looks fantastic with blond hair!

The 57-year-old actress known for her long dark locks is changing things up for a role in the upcoming Peacock drama "Brave New World," an adaptation of the groundbreaking Aldous Huxley novel.

Demi Moore in "Brave New World." Peacock

Based on Huxley's classic work, the show imagines a utopian society called New London that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, money, privacy, family and even the way history is recorded.

Moore ditched her signature lengthy, pitch-black tresses for the role of Linda, a mother who moved from the futuristic city to a reservation outside of the region with her son, John the Savage, played by Alden Ehrenreich.

In the new trailer released Wednesday, the two-time Golden Globe nominee can be seen for a few moments around the 0:22 mark, urging her son to find a better life in New London.

In pics also shared that same day, the "Ghost" star can be seen channeling some major "Lord of the Rings" elf energy with her styling for the role, which is described as being “brash” and “hard-living.”

Step aside Galadriel! There is a new icy blond queen in town.

"Brave New World" premieres July 15 when NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock launches nationwide.