Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis brings back her mom's famous pixie cut

Tallulah Willis' latest haircut was inspired by a very special lady!

The 25-year-old just chopped her locks into a sleek pixie cut that's almost identical to the one her mom, Demi Moore, sported in the film "Ghost."

Willis shared a photo of her new do on Instagram alongside a sweet snapshot of her mother's iconic hairstyle, captioning the post, "we did the Demi."

Later in the day, the actress shared a close-up look at her new hairstyle and acknowledged the obvious family resemblance, writing: "YUNG DEMMY THO."

Her sister Rumer Willis gave the pixie cut a big thumbs up, commenting, "So good" while actress Selma Blair gushed over Willis' new look, commenting "So chic. 🖤."

Even Moore gave the look her seal of approval, sharing the same photo as her daughter and writing "Like mother, like daughter 😘."

Earlier this fall, Moore had another look-alike moment when she posted a photo with actress Courteney Cox to her Instagram page. Fans quickly marveled at the resemblance between the two actresses, and some even wondered if they were secretly related.

See Tallulah Willis' past hairstyles

Bold bob

In recent months, Willis was spotted rocking a sleek bob haircut.

Ravishing red

Last year, the hair chameleon went bold with a bright red hue and a cropped cut.

Bright orange

Willis has never been intimidated by color. The 25-year-old has explored various hues of orange over the years, including this bright variation she rocked in 2016.

Shaved hair, don't care

We'll never forget the time Willis shaved her head in 2015.

Pretty pixie

It's not the first time Willis has rocked a pixie cut. While growing out her shaved head, the actress sported a sweet short cut.

Blast from the past

Willis, whose father is actor Bruce Willis, had a role in the movie "The Whole Ten Yards" and attended the premiere in 2004. Mark Mainz / Getty Images

As a child, Willis' hair color ranged from dirty blond to light brown.