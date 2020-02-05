Demi Moore revisits her iconic nude Vanity Fair cover nearly 30 years later

Save up to 63% on tech and home items with these helpful Deals We Love 

It's still one of the most groundbreaking magazine covers in history.
Image: Demi Moore
Demi Moore arrives at the Annenberg Space for Photography's Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Exhibit Opening on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Los Angeles.Jordan Strauss / AP

/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe

Back in 1991, Demi Moore made waves when she posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair at seven months pregnant.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BM7eAM8g4UX

The daring photo remains one of the most groundbreaking magazine covers of all time, and Moore just revisited the iconic image during a recent Vanity Fair event at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City, California.

It's been nearly 30 years since Moore posed for the iconic cover.Michael Kovac / Getty Images

The actress, 57, looked stunning in a sleek, black gown as she posed for photos in front of her famous cover.

She was joined by Rumer Willis, 31, her oldest daughter from her previous marriage to Bruce Willis.

Moore attended the event with her oldest daughter, Rumer Willis. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Moore and Willis share three children: Rumer, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. Moore was pregnant with Scout when she posed for Vanity Fair nearly three decades ago.

These days, revealing photos have become much more commonplace on magazine covers, but back in 1991, Moore’s decision to bare it all — while pregnant, no less — made a major splash.

Now, Moore seems happy to revisit the gorgeous cover photo, though maybe not the article that accompanied it.

"Thank goodness people remember the photo, they don’t remember the article," she told Harper’s Bazaar last year, referring to “snide” lines in the piece like “being Mrs. Bruce Willis couldn’t hurt a girl in Hollywood.”

It seems like Moore has been feeling nostalgic lately in general. She’s been sharing plenty of memories of her favorite magazine covers and movie scenes on Instagram.

She recently posted a photo from her 1997 cover shoot for InStyle, calling it “one of my faves.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B784Wwcn1lf

The actress also recently shared an iconic throwback photo marking the 30th anniversary of “Ghost.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8B1aR_nSgQ

And she recently posted this fun throwback Vanity Fair cover from 1993.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6bkxfNH1BL

We're loving this walk down memory lane!

Lindsay LoweLindsay Lowe