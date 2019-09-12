It's been nearly three decades since Demi Moore posed nude for the cover of Vanity Fair magazine, baring her baby bump and sparking conversations about what was then considered a groundbreaking and controversial choice.

A lot has changed since then — both when it comes to the commonplace nature of revealing images on newsstands and when it comes to the actress herself.

In August of 1991, she was 28 years old, pregnant with her second child, married to actor Bruce Willis and awaiting the release of her film "The Butcher's Wife." Now the mother of three is 56, divorced, remarried, divorced again and awaiting the release of "Corporate Animals."

And she's stripping down for a magazine cover again.

Demi Moore bares all again on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. Mariano Vivanco / Harper's Bazaar/Mariano Vivanco

Moore is the cover star on the October issue of Harper's Bazaar, and other than a fuchsia sun hat, she's baring it all just as confidently as she did all those years ago.

And she won't mind if this poolside cover makes a big splash like the last one. In fact, when it comes to that iconic Vanity Fair issue, she only has one regret — the content inside.

"Thank goodness people remember the photo, they don’t remember the article," she said, referring to "snide" asides scattered throughout the piece (including lines like, "being Mrs. Bruce Willis couldn’t hurt a girl in Hollywood").

For her new interview, conducted by fellow star Lena Dunham, Moore felt comfortable opening up about deeply personal topics — from her painful past with her own mother to how her children have helped her become the mother she is today.

Demi Moore, 56, poses for the pages of Harper's Bazaar. Harper's Bazaar/Mariano Vivanco

Moore explained that, when she was just a child, she once had to revive her mother after an overdose.

"The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do," she recalled. "Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back."

She said that following that experience, "My childhood was over."

But as an adult, she realized she still had growing up to do when it came to being the best mother she could be to her actress daughters Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25.

Demi Moore opens up about childhood and motherhood for the October issue of Harper's Bazaar. Harper's Bazaar/Mariano Vivanco

"My daughters offered me an opportunity to start to change the generational pattern," she said. "To be able to break the cycles."

She told Dunham she felt she met her goals there — and when it comes to "mothering myself."

See more and learn more when the new issue of Harper's Bazaar hits newsstands Sept. 24 — the same day a new memoir from the actress, "Inside Out," hits bookstores.