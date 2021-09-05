Demi Moore’s stunning ensemble at the 78th Venice International Film Festival this weekend definitely caught the attention of fans!

Moore, 58, stepped out at the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. in a sleek white cut-out gown by Mônot with a plunging neckline and exposed midriff. The actor opted for a fresh-faced makeup look and styled her long locks down, keeping her accessories simple with a delicate pair of silver earrings and a matching bracelet.

Demi Moore attends the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Festival during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 4, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea Fil

Moore posed for photos alongside Kate Hudson, 42, who also wore a Mônot cut-out gown to the event as well.

Kate Hudson and Demi Moore. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea Fil

Hudson shared a photo from the evening on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.' - Coco Chanel I chose fabric."

Elle Fanning commented, "Stunning!"

Katie Couric wrote, "Whooooaaaaaa."

Moore shared a silly candid picture from the evening to Instagram on Sunday, posing with perfumer Eric Buterbaugh and actor Patrick Hilgart. In the photo, Moore smiled wide for the camera as the two men both appeared to blow kisses toward her chest.

In the second photo, she and Buterbaugh took another snap together, with Moore flashing a peace sign as they beamed at the camera.

“Out with the Girls at the Women in Film event with @redseafilm last night 😜,” she captioned the photo.

Fans of the “Ghost” star flooded the comments with compliments about her entire look, with one user writing, “Demi, you look gorgeous!”

“That dress is stunning!!” another fan wrote.

One fan had a bold declaration for the actor, writing, “The most beautiful woman in the world!”

Moore has had quite the summer this year! Months before heading to Italy for the Venice Film Festival, she had some quality mother-daughter time with her daughter, Rumer Willis, on Fourth of July weekend. The two soaked up the sun on the island of Santorini in Greece, twinning in their coordinating red swim suits and black sun glasses.

Moore shared a selfie of the two posing on a boat on Instagram, captioning the shot, “Happy 4th from Santorini!”

Moore shares three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27.

Ahead of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6, Moore celebrated the occasion with more photographic evidence that white is indeed her color. On Instagram, she shared a promotional photo from a campaign for Andie, a swimwear company Moore is an investor for, that featured all three of her daughters donning coordinating white swim suits.

In the photo, Moore rocked a one-piece with a small cut-out on her chest adorned with a tiny bow while Rumer and Tallulah wore variations of a similar one-piece and Scout donned a simple bikini.

"LDW ready, with @andieswim," Moore captioned the family photo.