Demi Lovato explains why she cut most of her hair off

Ever since she cut her hair into a sleek pixie last November, Demi Lovato has felt freer than ever, and she's dishing on what inspired her to make the bold move.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" this week, the singer opened up about her shorter mane and said it's helped her feel more like herself.

"I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself of all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian in the South. And when I cut my hair, I felt so liberated because I wasn't subscribing to an ideal or a belief placed upon me to be something that I'm not," she said.

Now that she's owning who she really is, Lovato said she's the happiest she's ever been and attributed that to the fact that she's finally being honest. She also recently shared quite a bit of never-before-revealed information about her past, including details about her 2018 near-fatal overdose, during her four-part YouTube documentary, "Dancing with the Devil."

"Secrets keep you sick. I've heard that a million times, and I fully believe it. Now there's no secrets for the world to find out. I just put it out there, and I'm like, 'Hey, this is it, this is me. If you don't like it, fine,'" she said.

During their chat, Barrymore and Lovato also commiserated about the challenges of being a child star, and the talk show host told the singer she could relate to a lot of what she shared in her documentary.

"I'm really excited that I might get the chance to talk to somebody that might understand certain things that I have experienced and felt and gone through," she said.

Drew Barrymore at the age of 7. Peter Case / Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Lovato was equally as happy to talk about her experience as a child star and reflected on the interesting dynamic it created between her and her parents.

"My parents, they did the best that they could. There's no manual on how to raise a child star, and when the child star retorts back after the parent says, 'You're grounded for sneaking out at three in the morning, whatever.' I retorted with: 'Well, I pay the bills. What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do to keep me grounded?' It was challenging," she said.

Demi Lovato as a teen in 2008. Andreas Branch / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lovato started working on a TV set at 8 years old on "Barney and Friends" and spent a lot of time around adults. As a result, she began to feel more like a grown-up and thought she was entitled to take part in certain adult activities.

"The adults leave work and they go and have a drink; the kids, what do we (do)? So it was this weird thing to think about, especially then when you become a teenager in Hollywood and your adult peers are going to a bar after work or whatever and you're 17 thinking, 'Well, what do I get to do to play?'" she said. "I had this mentality of 'if you're gonna work me like an adult, I get to party like one,' but the reality was adults weren't partying like I was."

