Demi Lovato shows off freckles and gorgeous skin in makeup-free selfie

She's a bare-faced beauty!

Demi Lovato ditched her signature glam look for a makeup-free selfie, and she looks more gorgeous than ever.

The 27-year-old showed off her natural beauty — freckles and all — in the new photo and revealed why she was suddenly motivated to go makeup-free for her fans.

"Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all," the singer wrote.

Lovato loves rocking glamorous beauty looks, but she's also comfortable in her skin and wanted her followers to know that she loves and accepts her natural looks.

"This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am," she continued.

The singer's celebrity friends quickly came to her support and flooded the comments section with notes of encouragement.

Supermodel and body image activist Ashley Graham wrote "Hi beauty!!!" and "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz commented "Stunnnnerrr."

Photographer Angelo Kritikos commented, "MY FAVVVVVVV FRECKLES" and businesswoman Yael Cohen Braun couldn't help but notice how beautiful Lovato's complexion looked: "This skin!!! 😍😍😍"

The National Eating Disorders Association also chimed in to thank Lovato for her raw honesty: "We love this post, especially on the first day of #NEDAwareness Week. With this year’s theme being #ComeAsYouAre, you’re already ahead of the game. 😊💚💙"

Over the years, Lovato has been open about her struggles with self-confidence, disordered eating and bipolar disorder. And it's hardly the first time she's shared her raw beauty with fans. In 2018, she went makeup-free in a Vogue video about strong and inspiring American women.

Last fall, Lovato also shared a photo of herself in a bikini and got honest about her cellulite. “This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!” she wrote.

In 2019, the singer also fought back against a fat-shaming video game ad that popped up in her Instagram feed.

At the time, the social media network quickly removed the ad and offered the following statement to TODAY: “We're sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people's feeds.”