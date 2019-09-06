Demi Lovato is embracing her body, cellulite and all.

The singer and actress, 27, shared an unedited bikini photo on Instagram, along with an empowering message about loving her body.

“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got.”

She added that she wants to be “authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards,” and said the unedited photo shows that she is “unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

Lovato also talked about how great it feels to be acting again. She recently announced that she will join the cast of the Netflix original movie “Eurovision,” and she will also make a guest appearance on the final season of “Will & Grace.”

She also hinted that she might have a new album on the way soon, revealing that she’s “working on an anthem.”

As she dives back into a busy acting and recording schedule, she said she is taking a different approach to self care.

“It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days,” she wrote, “or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet.”

Lovato’s honest post drew more than 6 million likes in just a few hours, and several of her fellow celebrities praised the singer for keeping it real.

“Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful,” supermodel Ashley Graham commented on her post. “Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!”

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber wrote, “U LOOK INCREDIBLE” and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn chimed in, “Yes!!! Don’t be ashamed!! Be proud!!!”

“Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally also praised Lovato, commenting, "This is gorgeous."