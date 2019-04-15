Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 15, 2019, 8:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kristin Granero

Demi Lovato, 26, is the latest to join the new cut crew, ditching her long, cascading (hip-length!) locks that she's worn recently for a blunt bob that barely scratches the surface of her shoulders.

“New hair wassupppp,” the singer, songwriter and actress captioned an Instagram post debuting the new look this past weekend, which racked up nearly three million likes and countless compliments from her dedicated fan base.

Her cut was created by Amber Maynard Bolt, a master stylist at Nine Zero One salon, who also documented the process with an album on her own Instagram profile.

“Spring cleaning? I would say so! Changing our hair seasonally is great way to feel good about yourself and to feed the soul,” she wrote.

While a haircut isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when we think about spring cleaning, there's certainly something to be said for a fresh cut when it comes to welcoming warmer days ahead.

There’s more where this came from! Read on as we reflect on Lovato’s many hair transformations throughout the years.

See Demi Lovato's hair changes through the years:

Lovato had a big smile and soft waves at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

A fresh-faced Lovato bursted onto the scene with long, caramel-colored strands and side-parted bangs, as shown here at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Lovato posed at the People's Choice Awards 2010 with a raven-hued 'do. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Two years later, Lovato is seen with long, black layers tucked behind one ear (sans bangs!) at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Lovato arrived at the VH1 Do Something! Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on July 19, 2010. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Just a few months later, the singer went back to her lighter and brighter roots at the 2010 VH1 Do Something! Awards in Los Angeles.

This is a funky look for the singer and actress. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Lovato is on theme with a long, cherry cola-colored mane at the 2011 Z100 & Coca-Cola lounge at Z100's Jingle Ball in 2011.

Lovato attended the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards with a glamorous long, blond hairstyle. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Talk about a blond bombshell! Lovato concluded the summer with wavy, golden strands at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

This look is true blue on Lovato! Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After a quick pink stint, the former "X Factor" judge experimented with teal blue for the show's season finale in 2013.

She's not afraid of a little color. JB Lacroix / WireImage

The color streak continued with a purple-gray dipped 'do at the 2014 radio tour.

We're diggin this edgy look at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. Jason Merritt / Getty Images for MTV

Lovato ditches the bright colors, but maintains her edge with short, ombre hair with a shaven side part at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood.

Lovato has had a bob haircut before in a looser, wavier style. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

A year later, it's back to black (and a cute, wavy bob) at a Samsung launch party in West Hollywood.

This look feels young and fresh. Steve Granitz / WireImage

After going back and forth between short and long locks, Lovato settles in the middle with a breezy sun-kissed and tousled lob at the Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Lovato attended the Time 100 Gala with long hair and a slight side part. Gary Gershoff / WireImage

It was back to long, sultry strands, here paired with a plunging gown at the 2017 Time 100 Gala in New York City.