Demi Lovato, 26, is the latest to join the new cut crew, ditching her long, cascading (hip-length!) locks that she's worn recently for a blunt bob that barely scratches the surface of her shoulders.
“New hair wassupppp,” the singer, songwriter and actress captioned an Instagram post debuting the new look this past weekend, which racked up nearly three million likes and countless compliments from her dedicated fan base.
Her cut was created by Amber Maynard Bolt, a master stylist at Nine Zero One salon, who also documented the process with an album on her own Instagram profile.
“Spring cleaning? I would say so! Changing our hair seasonally is great way to feel good about yourself and to feed the soul,” she wrote.
While a haircut isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when we think about spring cleaning, there's certainly something to be said for a fresh cut when it comes to welcoming warmer days ahead.
There’s more where this came from! Read on as we reflect on Lovato’s many hair transformations throughout the years.
See Demi Lovato's hair changes through the years:
A fresh-faced Lovato bursted onto the scene with long, caramel-colored strands and side-parted bangs, as shown here at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Two years later, Lovato is seen with long, black layers tucked behind one ear (sans bangs!) at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Just a few months later, the singer went back to her lighter and brighter roots at the 2010 VH1 Do Something! Awards in Los Angeles.
Lovato is on theme with a long, cherry cola-colored mane at the 2011 Z100 & Coca-Cola lounge at Z100's Jingle Ball in 2011.
Talk about a blond bombshell! Lovato concluded the summer with wavy, golden strands at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
After a quick pink stint, the former "X Factor" judge experimented with teal blue for the show's season finale in 2013.
The color streak continued with a purple-gray dipped 'do at the 2014 radio tour.
Lovato ditches the bright colors, but maintains her edge with short, ombre hair with a shaven side part at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood.
A year later, it's back to black (and a cute, wavy bob) at a Samsung launch party in West Hollywood.
After going back and forth between short and long locks, Lovato settles in the middle with a breezy sun-kissed and tousled lob at the Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
It was back to long, sultry strands, here paired with a plunging gown at the 2017 Time 100 Gala in New York City.