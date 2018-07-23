Get Stuff We Love

Demi Lovato has a sultry new blond 'do that's perfect for summer

Looking good, Demi!
by Chrissy Callahan / / Source: TODAY
Demi Lovato hair
Demi Lovato has worn beachy brunette waves recently.NurPhoto via Getty Images

Demi Lovato is a blonde again!

After sticking with her signature brunette locks for several months, it looks like the hair chameleon just couldn't resist switching things up.

Lovato teased fans with a quick glimpse at the new look in her Instagram story last week, but debuted the full look in a post she captioned "Blonde-ish..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BldpIEMFLma

The "Sober" singer also showed off her new hue this weekend while performing at the California Mid-State Fair.

Demi Lovato
Demi showed off her new 'do at the California Mid-State Fair. C Flanigan / Getty Images

Nine Zero One master stylist Amber Maynard Bolt created the look, along with her partner, Anthony Holguin, and told TODAY Style the singer has been itching for a change for quite some time.

"It’s something she’s been wanting to do for a while. We’ve had the plan to make the change once she was done with her tour," she said.

When all was said and done, taking Lovato's darker locks to a lighter color took a total of nine hours over the course of two sessions.

Not that Lovato minded, of course.

"I’ve always enjoyed switching her hair up. I love that she is always so open to change! She's really happy with her new look," Maynard Bolt said.

Plus, it's a great look for summer!

Demi Lovato talks about her new album, documentary and her sobriety

Oct.05.201702:12

See her past looks:

This isn't the first time Lovato has tested the theory that blondes have more fun. The powerhouse vocalist rocked light, flowing locks back in 2016 and looked like a total bombshell.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLt3pr5gfx5

She also sported the color back in 2013.

https://www.instagram.com/p/cg2sdauKuk

Before debuting her sunny new 'do, Lovato had been growing out her signature brunette locks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlBDVwDl6o4

It seems like the singer always goes back to the more natural color, too, even when she switches up the length of her hair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUkFNs9FQUt

Whether her hair is long, short or somewhere in between, the stylish singer seems to love rocking beachy waves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRhWq5rF7tp

The spunky pop star isn't afraid to try bold looks either. She's even shaved the side of her head before!

https://www.instagram.com/p/qvLWQeOKnJ

Lovato also flirted with hot pink hair back in 2014.

https://www.instagram.com/p/mBaGKBOKvW

Quite simply, Lovato has a knack for making us green with envy over her colorful hairstyles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/vQxZY3uKn3

