Demi Lovato rocks blond pixie cut on new magazine cover

Demi Lovato is back to being blond, at least on the cover of her latest magazine spread.

The 28-year-old singer is the cover star of Vogue Mexico. In the photos, shot by Art Streiber, the "Anyone" singer is sporting a blond pixie cut that seriously changes up her look.

This isn't the first time the pop star has switched up her hair color this year. Back in January, she showed off a bubblegum pink look. The pixie cut is new recently as well; Lovato chopped off her historically long brown tresses late last year and said the change was liberating.

“I cut my hair off in November and I am just, I feel so free. I feel more authentic to who I am and I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair,” Lovato told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show in February.

“I’ve talked a lot about my past, being in recovery from an eating disorder, and I used to use my hair to hide behind. You know? It would cover my body," she explained.

“When I started doing all this work on myself I thought, ‘What is something that I’ve been holding on to my whole life that I need to let go of?' And it was that, and also just other... I feel more like myself now.”

Lovato's Vogue Mexico cover feature comes as her docuseries just hit YouTube. The four-part series titled "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil" primarily deals with her relapse into substance abuse before her near-fatal 2018 overdose.

"I think early to mid-2018 was the darkest period of my life," she told Vogue Mexico, translated from Spanish. "As for the decision to share this documentary, it was not about gathering the courage to tell my story. When it all happened, I had no other choice as the world just found out. This documentary is my way of finally explaining what happened."

"I don't discredit myself for being open and brave enough to tell my story, but I also think that the fact that the world found out made me feel compelled to tell my story, as there were so many incorrect accounts. For me, the value is not in telling my story, but in overcoming the things that I have overcome."

While the pixie-cut, platinum-shade edition just hit newsstands, at the documentary's premiere this week, she showed off her dark brown hair proving you can't believe everything you read.

