Demi Lovato is rocking a pink pixie cut — see the bold look

New year, new hair color!

After rocking blond locks for a couple of months, Demi Lovato just debuted a new pink hue, and it looks pretty chic.

The singer, 28, showed off her new hairdo on Instagram on Sunday, crediting hair stylist and colorist Amber Maynard Bolt for creating the fun bubblegum color.

Lovato shared a short video of herself happily modeling her pink locks. Dressed in a T-shirt, animal-print jacket and glasses, the Disney Channel alum fussed with her short strands a bit and showed off a pink pout that matched her fresh hue.

Her friends and fans seemed to dig the new look, many sharing their thoughts in the comments section of Lovato's Instagram post.

Actor Sean Hayes wrote, "Super duper cute!!! ❤️"

British model Iskra Lawrence commented, "Well we already knew but just to confirm...Can pull anything off 🔥🔥🔥."

Maynard Bolt admired her handiwork and left three heart emojis in the comments section.

Fans called the look "cute," "beautiful" and "stunning," and the post garnered over 620,000 likes overnight.

Lovato has always been a hair-color chameleon and most recently shaved her head into an edgy pixie cut with a buzzed undercut in November.

The "I Love Me" singer has sported a series of bold looks over the years, and this is hardly the first time that she's gone pink. In 2014, she sported a darker pink shade all over.

Lovato has dyed her hair pink on multiple occasions. Tibrina Hobson / WireImage

Back in 2012, she flirted with the color, adding it on the ends of her blond locks.

We're digging this dip-dyed look. John Medina / Getty Images

Most recently, in 2019, Lovato added some pizazz to her black bob by dyeing the ends a fiery pink hue.

The fashionista has dyed her hair most colors of the rainbow, going red on several occasions. At New York City radio station Z100's Jingle Ball in 2011, her hair was a dark auburn shade, and she wore it down, topping the look off with a black hat.

Ravishing in red. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

In 2013, the powerhouse vocalist rocked a gorgeous teal blue color in her hair.

Lovato is a true color chameleon. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She's also played with shades of purple on multiple occasions.

Lovato isn't afraid of a little color. JB Lacroix / WireImage

Despite her love for bold colors, Lovato is perhaps most well-known for her long black locks, and she recently sported the style at the E! People’s Choice Awards in November.

The only question we have is: What color will Lovato choose next?