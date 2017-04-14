Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Demi Lovato just got a beautiful make-under!

The singer, 25, went makeup-free in a dramatic video for Vogue as part of the magazine’s new series honoring strong and inspiring American women.

Lovato has always been very open about her personal struggles, including drug and alcohol addiction and an eating disorder, and her Vogue project is just the latest example of her raw honesty with fans.

In the video, the pop star starts with a full face of glamorous makeup, then slowly but surely wipes it all away.

The singer looks defiant as she peels off her false lashes and rubs off her lipstick and eye shadow, as ironic audio from vintage makeup tutorials plays in the background.

She also cleanses her face, revealing her lovely freckles, and even removes her long, black hair extensions.

“I think society tells us we need makeovers, but why can’t we embrace the beauty that we naturally have?” Lovato said in an interview with Vogue, which also posted the video on YouTube.