Demi Lovato shaved her head into an edgy pixie cut

Demi Lovato is finishing out 2020 with a bold, new look. The pop superstar, 28, just chopped off her long waves into an edgy sideswept pixie with a buzzed undercut.

“I did a thing…” she wrote in a caption when debuting her style on Instagram in pictures captured by photographer Angelo Kritikos.

Hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt added drama to her look by leaving Lovato’s roots dark beneath the lighter outer layers.

Just a few days earlier, Lovato had been rocking long, flowing strands as she hosted the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

While this surprise transformation made waves, the singer has actually rocked a similar cut before. Back in 2014, she sported an asymmetrical half-shaved style.

Demi Lovato at the MTV VMAs in 2014 rocking a similar half-buzzed cut. Jason Merritt / Getty Images for MTV

Embracing a whole new look is certainly a way to focus on her personal happiness, a priority she told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager earlier this month she's taking to heart throughout the rest of 2020.

Having experienced this year many ups — performing at the Super Bowl and the Grammys — and downs — ending her engagement — Lovato told Jenna she's taking time to learn about herself.

"It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring with things that bring joy to my life in little ways," she said. "You have to keep stimulating yourself to become the best version of yourself."

When hosting the PCAs last weekend, the singer looked back on 2020 and got candid about what she’s been through in her personal life this year.

"I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited,” she said. “Also, I didn't know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ got unengaged, and then I went looking for aliens in the desert. So basically the same as everyone else.”

As this rollercoaster of a year draws to a close, it sounds like Lovato may have a new lease on life — and now a fresh transformation to match.