Demi Lovato can't stop switching up their hair.

The singer, who recently came out as nonbinary, just debuted a brand new look on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and it's pretty rad.

Lovato showed up to the awards show rocking a deep blue velvet pantsuit with an open blazer and wide-leg pants. They accessorized the look with a long necklace that went all the way down to their naval.

Work it, Demi! Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

At first glance, we were so captivated with the 28-year-old's ensemble that we didn't notice their new do, but then we realized that Lovato now has a mullet.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's cropped style was nice and tousled and they paired the do with a bold makeup look featuring a smokey eye, bronzed skin and a nude lip.

The mullet works on you, Demi! Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

During the show, Lovato honored Elton John's impressive career by singing one of his hit songs "I'm Still Standing." The 28-year-old nailed their style game, too, and rocked another statement pantsuit with sequin detailing and embellishments.

The singer also paid tribute to John by sporting some bold sunglasses he would certainly approve of.

Lovato's performance was part of a medley with singers Brandi Carlile and H.E.R., who performed “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me," and “Bennie and the Jets,” respectively.

The singer chose an outfit that paid tribute to Elton John's amazing sense of style. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It's been a little over a week since Lovato announced they would be using they/them pronouns during an episode of their podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato."

"Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work," they said during the episode. "And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary."

Lovato feels that using the pronouns they/them will help represent "the fluidity I feel in my gender expression" and said it will allow them to be "authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."