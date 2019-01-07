Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Demi Lovato is tired of fat shaming ads popping up in her social media feeds.

Over the weekend, the singer took to Instagram to call out one particularly offensive video game ad she recently came across, and asked the popular social networking site to do a better job filtering out potentially harmful content like it.

In her Instagram story, Lovato, 26, shared a screenshot from the ad for Game of Sultans. The image features two women side by side, with the curvy woman on the left side described as "obese" and the slimmer woman on the right described as "pretty."

Disturbed by the ad, the singer fought back. "Why is this fat shaming b-------- on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad. You can be 'pretty' at any weight," she commented.

This ad popped up in Lovato's Instagram feed. Instagram

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, who has been outspoken about her experience with disordered eating, pointed out how dangerous this type of thinking can be to impressionable minds.

"This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder," she wrote.

Understandably, the singer was disturbed by the negative messaging. Instagram

The singer, who recently left rehab after an apparent drug overdose last summer, ended her post by asking Instagram to more closely monitor ads.

"So please Instagram, keep this b------- off mine and other's feeds who could be easily effected by this disgusting advertisement. With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game," she wrote.

Lovato asked Instagram to more closely monitor the types of ads that reach its users. Instagram

Lovato also shared her outrage on Twitter.

"Just called out Instagram and some b------- game on my insta stories..," she tweeted. "go check it out. Always speak up for what you believe in!"

Fans of Lovato, a well-known body image champion, were pretty excited to see her back in action.

Kim Kardashian West also retweeted Lovato, adding in the three hand clapping emoji for good measure.

In an email to TODAY Style, an Instagram spokesperson said they removed the ad as soon as they were made aware of the situation, and also offered the following statement: “We're sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people's feeds.”

Way to go, Demi!