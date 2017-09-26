See the 'delicious' beauty buy Chrissy Metz can't stop using

share tweet pin email

We're obsessed with all things "This Is Us." So it goes without saying that we're huge fans of the one of the show's brightest stars, including Chrissy Metz.

The actress sat down with TODAY Style to talk about everything from her favorite emojis to her favorite beauty buys. It turns out the star is loving Josie Maran's Pure Argan Oil.

"You can use it for your legs and all your skin parts. And it's delicious," Metz told TODAY.

It seems like Metz is onto something because the multipurpose oil has tons of fans online, too! The product has been "loved" more than 110,000 times on Sephora's website.

The product can be used to add moisture to your skin and nails naturally and can even help treat split ends! So basically it's the only product you'll ever need to buy again.

According to the experts at Josie Maran, argan oil is one of the rarest oils in the world. It's particularly potent because of its high concentration of vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin E.

"Vitamin E and essential fatty acids are argan oil benefits that help hydrate and soften your hair, face, body, nails and everything in between," the site explains.

Definitely sounds delicious to us!

Josie Maran 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil, $48, Sephora

