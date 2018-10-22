Debra Messing's $11 secret to maintaining vibrant, shiny hair

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Debra Messing has a beauty philosophy that many of us find quite relatable.

“I’m a single mom and I work full-time and I can’t waste my time on things that don’t work,” she said.

She is, of course, starring in the hit reboot of “Will & Grace,” and she’s also promoting the toothpaste Colgate Optic White, which she swears by. "My choppers are white. I work on it. I drink tea. Red wine. You don’t realize how quickly it dulls it,” she said.

One thing that’s never dull, though, is her glorious red hair. She has two go-to products to maintain her hue.

“I get my hair colored every six to eight weeks. In between, I try to do Colorance — it’s moisturizing and it deposits color," she said.

Goldwell Colorance Demi Color Coloration, $11, Jet

"Goldwell has these color mousses ... if I need it to be more vibrant, I use the mousse and wash it out in the shower and that gets me through," said Messing.

Goldwell Colorance Color Styline Mousse, $9, Amazon

As for skin care, she's a fan of two brands that we also love.

"iS Clinical. It’s an amazing line and their cleanser is incredibly deep but not harsh. I have really sensitive skin and I wear makeup all the time," said Messing.

iS CLINICAL Cleansing Complex, $42, Amazon

"Joanna Vargas has a vitamin C cream. It’s easy. It takes two seconds to put on. And it makes a difference," said Messing of the brand Mindy Kaling also loves.

Joanna Vargas Daily Serum, $85, Nordstrom

Editor's note: we also love her amazing and invigorating face wash.

Officially adding these picks to our shopping list!

