May 3, 2019, 3:58 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Is that you, Grace?

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing sent people into a tizzy earlier this week when she posted two photos of herself on Instagram that had her followers wondering if she had undergone plastic surgery.

Messing, 50, shared the photos while she was getting ready for the DoSomething Gala, where was named one of this year’s Empower Players.

The honor quickly took a backseat to the pictures themselves, though, when fans began asking her if she had work done.

“Did you have a facelift?” one person asked.

“NOPE!” Messing replied. “Getting tons of facials at @joannavargasnyc and using every gadget on the market!”

“New nose?” someone asked.

“nope. Genius shading by the expert makeup artist,” she replied.

“I would not recognize You..,” another person commented.

“I always have eyeliner on the bottom of my eyes to make them look bigger,” the actress responded.

Plenty of other people chimed in, as well, with comments that Messing didn’t acknowledge.

Ironically, Messing once talked about how she was asked to wear silicone inserts to make her breasts look bigger in one of her earlier roles.

“I was in shock,” she said. “I was new to the industry and I just thought, I can’t say no, you know?”