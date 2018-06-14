Deal of the Day: 30 percent off crystal moon necklaces from Lavender Crush

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Deal of the Day: June 14

Today's deal is 30 percent off Solana crystal moon necklaces from Lavender Crush using the code TODAYSOLANA. Usually, one of these necklaces costs $97. But, you can score one for $68 using our exclusive discount code.

Solana Crystal Moon Necklace, $68 with code TODAYSOLANA (usually $97), Lavender Crush

Each necklace features a single gold-dipped crystal quartz moon and 14-karat gold filled chains.

The design is perfect for layering the necklace with other, longer chains. And, crystal quartz is meant for healing, cleansing and regulating energy, according to the brand's website.

Lavender Crush

The necklace with arrive in a small gift box with an inspirational tag describing the meaning of the gemstone.

The deal ends at the end of the day!