Deal of the Day: Natural vegan nail polish from PS Polish is on sale for $11

Deal of the Day: May 8

Want to change up your manicure or pedicure for spring? Well, today's deal is 27 percent off vegan, all natural nail polish from PS Polish on Amazon, no code needed.

Normally, one bottle of polish costs $15, but TODAY viewers can get one of 10 different colors for $11.

PS Polish natural, vegan, anti-fungal, non-toxic nail polish, $11 (usually $15), Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Each nail polish is made with grapefruit seed extract and does not contain the formaldehyde, pthalates or camphor commonly found in other polishes.

You can choose from a range of colors, including bright or pastel colors for spring.

Or, you can also choose something a bit edgy or bold, like red or gray.

Plus, you can see how the polishes look on several different skin tones by scrolling through the pictures on Amazon!