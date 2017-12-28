Deal of the Day: 87 percent off Crayo Watches

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the new Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: December 28

With today's deal you can get 87 percent off Crayo watches on Amazon that originally retail for $175. Now that's a steal!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

These watches from Crayo are incredibly colorful and fun. They are designed to resemble Wheel of Fortune and are perfect for that Fortune lover in your life! We also love this look for older kids and teenagers because the watch itself is water-resistant and the face is made of scratch-resistant crystal. Plus it has luminous hands, now that's a time piece we can get behind!

With eight different leatherette bands and three different face colors, this is a post-holiday gift that the whole family will love!

For more gadgets, check out Kathie Lee and Hoda's 8 must-haves for 2018.