Deal of the Day: 83 percent off 18k white gold necklace or earrings

Deal of the Day: December 14

Cate & Chloe Jewelry is offering 83% off either a pair of beautiful 18k white gold earrings or an 18k white gold pendant necklace! They are normally $99.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Whether you are looking to turn heads at your upcoming holiday party, or find the best stocking stuffer of the year, this beautiful necklace and earring set is sure to be a winner with any woman on your list (even yourself)!

This necklace and matching earrings are classic enough to wear every day, but also statement worthy for a special night out. You can purchase them as a set or individually on Amazon with today's deal. While they certainly make for a stunning combo, they will also look equally as elegant worn individually, especially on days when you just want a touch of glam.

Both items are 18K white gold plated and the stones are AAA Grade CZ.

If you're still looking for a gift for mom, grandma or that special gal in your life, here's your answer.

