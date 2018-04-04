Deal of the Day: 80 percent off initial stud earrings from Nissa Jewelry

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: April 4

Other than individual style, the best way to personalize any outfit just might be jewelry with your initials on it. Today's deal on initial stud earrings lets you pick a set of gold-plated earrings with any letter of the alphabet for 80 percent off.

Usually, one set of these Nissa earrings costs $98. But, TODAY readers can get a pair for just $20, no code needed.

Perfect for everyday wear, these small earrings feature an ornate letter design on a stud with a post back. They'd make a great gift for any birthday.

Nissa Jewelry

Don't forget, Mother's Day is just around the corner!