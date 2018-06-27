Deal of the Day: 80 percent off adjustable leather totes from Onna Ehrlich

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Deal of the Day: June 27

In the market for a new tote? Today's deal is 80 percent off the Faye bag from Onna Ehrlich with the code TODAY. Usually, one of these costs $498, but you can snag one of three colors — navy, black or latte — for $99 using our exclusive discount code.

Just be sure to click the link below and insert the discount code to see all three bags:

Faye Bag, $99 with code TODAY (usually $498), Onna Ehrlich

Made with a pebbled cowhide leather exterior and a canvas lining, the tote features a gold top zipper closure, adjustable double strap and multiple interior wall pockets.

The blue and black bags look the same as the latte one pictured above, just in different colors.

The black Faye bag from Onna Ehrlich Onna Ehrlich

The blue Faye bag from Onna Ehrlich Onna Ehrlich

Be sure to use our code, TODAY, before the end of the day to take advantage of the limited-time deal!