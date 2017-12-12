Deal of the Day: 76 percent off Jessica Elliot Keychains and Bag Charms

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Deal of the Day: December 12

For today's deal, Jessica Elliot is offering 76 percent off her celebrity-favorite keychains! They are normally $54 and she is offering them to Shop TODAY followers for only $13.

This heartfelt keychain comes in three different colors and with four different sayings. Give someone the key "to happiness", "to success", "to my bedroom" or "to my heart." Perfect for anyone who loses their keys, this charm can easily clip onto the outside of a bag and is big enough to be easily found at the bottom of your purse.

At only $13, this keychain makes a perfect stocking stuffer for that special person in your life.

Jessica Elliot Keychains

