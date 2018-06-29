Deal of the Day: 73 percent off 24-karat gold and leather wristlets

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: June 29

Happy Friday (finally)! Today's deal is 73 percent off leather wristlets with gold accents from Robert Matthew, no code needed. Usually, one of these wristlets costs $148. But, you can snag one for $40 on Amazon with this deal!

Brown Robert Matthew 24-Karat Gold Leather Wristlet Wallet, $40 (usually $148), Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Blue Robert Matthew 24-Karat Gold Leather Wristlet Wallet, $40 (usually $148), Amazon

Black Robert Matthew 24-Karat Gold Leather Wristlet Wallet, $40 (usually $148), Amazon

Pink Robert Matthew 24-Karat Gold Leather Wristlet Wallet, $40 (usually $148), Amazon

Each wristlet features 24-karat gold plated hardware, genuine Saffiano leather and a 24-karat gold plated top zip closure. It can fit most smartphones including iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones, and it comes with a removable strap so it can be used as a wallet or wristlet.

The interior has five card and ID slots, a zip pocket and a phone pocket.

Make sure to take advantage of this deal on Amazon before the end of the day!